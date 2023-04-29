Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Intellicheck worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 10,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,690. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

