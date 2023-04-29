International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 636,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

International Money Express Trading Up 2.3 %

International Money Express stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $939.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Money Express Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,630,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,276,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 291,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.