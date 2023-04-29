International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 636,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
International Money Express Trading Up 2.3 %
International Money Express stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $939.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
