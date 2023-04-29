International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in International Paper by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

