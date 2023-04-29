InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

IVT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.2155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 111.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

