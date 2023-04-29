Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.34. 938,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,490,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

