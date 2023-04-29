Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,081. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

