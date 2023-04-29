Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $322.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.