Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 61.3% in April

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,845,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 471,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 223,807 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 227,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 110,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 610,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 118,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,957. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.