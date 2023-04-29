Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVCB. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,450,000. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 1,730.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 800,156 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

