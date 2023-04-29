IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.26-$10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.27 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.26 to $10.56 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.23. 1,798,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.84. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.87.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

