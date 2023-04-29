iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 156.5% in April

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the March 31st total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 715,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,971. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

