iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 156.5% in April

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the March 31st total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 715,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,971. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
