iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

