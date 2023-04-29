iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

