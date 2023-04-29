iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

INTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 130,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

