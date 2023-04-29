iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the previous session’s volume of 12,335 shares.The stock last traded at $56.41 and had previously closed at $55.57.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $437,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

