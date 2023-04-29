iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. 32,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,738. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

