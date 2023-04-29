iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Lowered by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 4,502,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,320. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

