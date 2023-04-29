iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $246.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

