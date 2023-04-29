iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,639 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 203.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ opened at $99.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

