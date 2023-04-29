J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.1 %

JBHT opened at $175.29 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.18.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

