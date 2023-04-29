J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 252 ($3.15).
Several brokerages have commented on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.57) to GBX 213 ($2.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.45) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 268.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.45. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.60 ($3.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,105.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
