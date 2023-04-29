Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Sell

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 43.3 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

