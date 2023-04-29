Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.90

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 2505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.78) to €24.80 ($27.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

