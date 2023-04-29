Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.90

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 2505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.78) to €24.80 ($27.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.