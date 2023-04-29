Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,407.07

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $28,407.07 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,343.10 or 1.00023995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01057897 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $72,540.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.