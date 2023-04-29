Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.00 million and approximately $56,514.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,227.29 or 1.00008962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01057897 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $72,540.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

