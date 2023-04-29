Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

