JNBA Financial Advisors Has $120,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $43,103.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $39,047.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,392.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

TWO opened at $13.93 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.