JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 154 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 547,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,126,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $503.22 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.16. The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.