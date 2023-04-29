JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

