JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price to $40.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 743,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 326,153 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 840,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

