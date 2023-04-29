Karpas Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 5.4% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,797,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,186,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

