Karpas Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 1.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.98. 4,614,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile



Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.



