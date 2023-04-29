Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 216 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 1.8% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

