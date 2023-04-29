Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 379 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,698. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.