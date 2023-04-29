Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $412.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.02. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $445.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

