Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,749 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of ICF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
