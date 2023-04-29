Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 97,181 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 53,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 465,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.