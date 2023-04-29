Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $170.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.