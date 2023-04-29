Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 757,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,007.0 days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Shares of Kikkoman stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Kikkoman has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $54.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

