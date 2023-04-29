Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KMB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of KMB opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

