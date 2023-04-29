Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 127.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

