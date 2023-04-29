KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.23-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-$2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $399.26.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $386.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.57. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in KLA by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

