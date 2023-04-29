KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26.89 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. KOK has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and approximately $706,719.75 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.05471307 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $590,896.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

