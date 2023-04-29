Kokoswap (KOKO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $110.65 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $110.65 million and $109,474.72 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

