Komodo Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $46.43 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00131554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

