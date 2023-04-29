Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $45.38 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Komodo has a total market cap of $45.38 million and $7.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00131525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.