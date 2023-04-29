Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.79.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE PHG opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $26.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.
Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -31.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 302,633 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,224,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 768,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
