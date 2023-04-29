Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PHG opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $26.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -31.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 302,633 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,224,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 768,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

