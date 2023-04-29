Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.16 Per Share

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.1642 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Vopak’s previous dividend of $1.10.
Koninklijke Vopak Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Koninklijke Vopak has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $39.01.
About Koninklijke Vopak
Featured Stories
