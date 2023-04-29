Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Trading Down 3.4%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 2,127,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,533,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Kore Potash Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £23.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

