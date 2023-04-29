Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $154.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,489 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,267,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 472,089 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,376,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS opened at $6.40 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

